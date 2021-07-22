NBCUniversal taps Ad-ID to uniquely identify all creatives in ad-flow

NBCUniversal is adopting Ad-ID’s technology for advertisers across its One Platform. Ad-ID ensures that each asset is uniquely identified to improve the workflow between advertisers, agencies, vendors and publishers.

NBCUniversal is the first major media company to adopt Ad-ID’s technology. It has actually been using Ad-ID for Peacock from day one. “Ad-ID gives us a standardized unique identifier for each creative, regardless of where it runs – from Peacock to linear to digital and everything in between,” said Bradley Epperson, SVP of sales operations and business automation for NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships. “It allows for us to do a plethora of things across our entire One Platform, including Peacock. Both NBCU and its partners can access the metadata housed within the Ad-ID platform to make optimized placements.”

Epperson said each brand works directly with Ad-ID to create and register their creatives identifiers. “At NBCUniversal, we are here to help our partners through that process,” he said.

One Platform is being developed by NBCUniversal to create a unified space for both linear TV and digital advertising across every screen.

In January 2020, NBCUniversal said that over a three-year time frame it would be investing in and developing One Platform where marketers can plan and deliver ad campaigns, get advertising analytics and deliver targeted and addressable advertising features.

RELATED: NBC plots One Platform to combine TV, digital ad sales



One of the benefits of Ad-ID’s technology is that it provides quality control and frequency capping to address excessive ad repetition that is a nuisance for the consumer.

“Ad-ID will kick off with the Tokyo Olympics, and we will be utilizing their platform throughout the games,” said Epperson.

NBCUniversal will also participate in Ad-ID’s technology roadmap, including enhancements to Ad-ID's solution for audience and contextual targeting.

“Ad-ID is extraordinarily proud of this historic partnership with NBCU,” said Bob Liodice, CEO of the Association of National Advertisers, in a statement. “We are delighted to acknowledge the progressive approach and imagination of NBCU and their commitment to address the enormous opportunities afforded the industry by the very simple act by all marketers and agencies — to use Ad-ID for every video and audio advertising asset.”