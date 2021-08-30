Spectrum TV brings HBO Max and YouTube

Charter Communications’ Spectrum TV today launched HBO Max and YouTube for its Spectrum Internet customers in its service area, for use on "eligible devices."

These two new streaming apps join Netflix as the first three apps available directly from the Spectrum Guide, which is Charter’s cloud-based video operating system. Subscribers who want Netflix and HBO Max will need a Worldbox 2.0 set-top.

Charter lags behind in streaming technology, compared to Comcast, which has its X1 streaming platform. A look at Charter’s Spectrum Guide instruction page will make users' eyes spin.

About a year ago, Charter CFO Chris Winfrey was asked why the company still doesn’t offer a voice remote to its Spectrum TV subscribers. He said the company has been “so focused” over the past few years on integrating the Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks assets it acquired in 2016.

In a statement today Elena Ritchie, group VP for Video Experience at Charter, said, “As the video landscape continues to change, we are evolving our products and making it easier for our customers to watch what they want by providing access to streaming apps from convenient launch points within the Spectrum TV experience. We look forward to growing this library and expect to launch more streaming video apps in the coming months.”

Spectrum customers can tune directly to channel 2003 for YouTube or 2004 for HBO Max. Or they can use the guide’s search function or look for the logos in the Apps menu within Spectrum Guide.



In order to access HBO Max content, customers must subscribe to that service through Spectrum, another provider or directly through HBO Max.