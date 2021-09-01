Disney debuts Star+ in Latin America

Disney introduced a plus-named service in Latin America that’s not Disney+. Instead, Star+, which launched Tuesday across 18 countries, will bring a mix of original and library content — plus one genre, sports, that doesn’t figure into the Disney+ equation.

The original content — a press release posted June 24 touted 66 new titles created in and for Latin America — will range from drama to comedy to thrillers to biopics and docu-reality series.

As for sports, Star+ will bring ESPN to the region as a streaming product, including extensive coverage of soccer leagues there and in Europe, U.S. and Mexican pro baseball, and a localized version of the sports network’s SportsCenter.

Disney offers Star+ at monthly and yearly rates but also provides a Combo+ bundle of this new service and Disney+ on a monthly basis. The company offers the service in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay,and Venezuela.

It did not disclose prices, but using a virtual-private-network service to visit the Star+ home page from a Brazilian internet address revealed Star+ rates of R$32.90 a month and R$329.90 a year (about $6.40 and $64 at current exchange rates) and R$45.90 a month for Combo+ (about $8.90 a month).

“Star+ confirms our commitment to generate relevant and varied offerings by providing our audiences with access to fully personalized content tailored to their tastes,” Disney’s release quoted Diego Lerner, president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America.

Subscriptions cover viewing on up to four devices at a time and up to 25 on-demand downloads across 10 devices. Star+ is available across a wide variety of platforms, including the web; Amazon’s Fire TV and Fire tablets, Google’s Android and Android TV; Apple’s iOS, iPadOS and Apple TV; Microsoft’s Xbox series of game consoles; Sony’s PlayStation series; and LB and Samsung connected TVs. Roku’s media players, however, are notably absent from that list.