Ampersand teams with Experian to build new audience segments

Ampersand, a TV advertising sales and technology company co-owned by Charter, Comcast and Cox, is building Experian audience segments into its AND Platform.

The company said the Experian integration will provide it with anonymized and aggregated data across brand verticals including financial services, QSR, retail, travel and more.

Ampersand said its AND platform offering inventory across linear and streaming TV, and provides marketers with reach across 85 million households, more than 120 cable networks and more than 60% of all U.S. addressable households. As part of the rollout, all Experian segments are accessible to both Managed Service and Self-Service beta clients of Ampersand's AND Platform.

"We launched the AND Platform last year as a platform solution that would transform how both local and national advertisers could better target, buy, measure, and optimize their multiscreen TV campaigns in a unified and more effective manner," said Kalyan Lanka, Ampersand’s vice president of product, in a statement. "Experian matches our commitment to transformation, and this partnership will act as a force multiplier in accelerating the multiscreen TV industry's adoption of an audience-first approach, emphasizing scale of inventory, insights and superior measurement."

"Television advertising has become very fragmented; advertisers are relying on separate ad-buying strategies for digital, linear, addressable and connected TV, resulting in ineffective campaigns and messages that do not reach the intended audience," said Geneveive Juillard, president of Experian Marketing Services, in a statement. "Our collaboration with Ampersand aims to transform TV ad buys and converge them under one roof, offering baseline audiences that can be used across screens. It opens the door for a more streamlined buying and measurement process, and more importantly, advertisers can deliver messages that resonate with their audience."