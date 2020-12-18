Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha bring open caching to Brazil via TIM partnership

Telecommunication company TIM has turned to Cisco, Qwilt and Digital Alpha’s open caching content delivery network technology to improve video streaming in Brazil.

The implementation – which the companies said is a first among service providers in Brazil – of the new CDN is intended to better position TIM in the streaming space and help support an increasing volume of data across its entire network while driving down content delivery costs for service providers in Brazil.

The three-way partnership’s CDN is based on open caching, an open architecture developed and endorsed by the Streaming Video Alliance. The technology is said to provide a platform that federates content delivery infrastructure deployed deep inside service provider networks, providing open application programming interfaces and security mechanisms for content publishers.

Designed to help service providers quickly deploy an edge CDN footprint, the technology helps address the needs for more capacity, consistency in content delivery and performance assurance for global and regional content providers in the streaming space.

Whether that be to stream conference calls at home, play online video games, or watch TV and movies online, people are craving higher quality video to use in their day to day lives. These demands coupled with increasingly accessible and popular technologies like augmented and virtual reality, require innovative solutions like an open caching CDN to meet ever-growing network capacity requirements in not just Brazil, but anywhere connected to the internet.

“Our presence in an open network solution is aligned with our strategy to defend open infrastructure initiatives and establishes an environment for ongoing development. When we combine an innovative solution with a differentiated service to customers, we are expanding the consumer experience in a unique movement in Brazil. We want to maintain quality services as one of TIM's pillars in the country,” said Leonardo Capdeville, CTIO at TIM Brazil, in a statement.