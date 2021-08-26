Comcast debuts terrestrial distribution service for pay TV operators

Comcast Technology Solutions, a division of Comcast Cable, is launching a Managed Terrestrial Distribution service as a more efficient option for pay TV operators.

Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) already handles content acquisition and distribution via a satellite-based managed service for regional providers. That system—formerly known as headend in the sky or HITS—has been in operation since 1996. While satellite delivery is still a critical part of the company’s managed services, the new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service will help providers reduce expenses and establish a path toward IP video.

Allison Olien, vice president and general manager of the Communications and Technology Provider Suite at Comcast Technology Solutions, said the new service will provide more headend efficiency by replacing several satellite receivers needed for pulling in managed satellite feeds along with direct feeds. She said operators will be able to replace all those satellite receivers with two fairly simple servers

CTS said it will continue expanding services like adding flexibility for adding feeds as it phases the launch of Managed Terrestrial Distribution.

“It can be very expensive to add on new services if the operator doesn’t have the equipment looking at the specific satellite location. So, it allows us to really aggregate a lot of that content,” Olien said.

MTC Cable, an operator based in Margaretville, New York, is among the first operators that will use the new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service.

“We spend a considerable amount of time and resources maintaining satellite equipment, and certainly recognize the potential value of migrating to a terrestrial-based approach. We are delighted to be working with Comcast Technology Solutions to leverage their new Managed Terrestrial Distribution service and explore new ways to deliver a high-quality video experience, while reducing operational costs and positioning ourselves for the future,” said Glen Faulkner, General Manager of MTC, in a statement.

Besides reducing headend infrastructure expenses by, among other things, removing the need for a direct IP connection to each programmer and eliminating IP processing set-up fees for each individual content feed along with related transcoding costs, CTS laid out some other potential benefits. The company said its new service enhances video with a hybrid-IP approach that allows operators to maintain field investments and existing customer experience (UI/UX) to subscribers. It also provides an expanded channel line-up and other services to support increased customer retention and acquisition efforts. Olien said the service includes a QAM translator so operators can keep using their existing cable headend.

CTS also said that continuous investment in Internet and terrestrial-based infrastructure can help reduce business risks for operators as video delivery increasing shifts toward IP-based platforms.