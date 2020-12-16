Comcast tests NEXTGEN TV over cable infrastructure

Comcast, along with broadcasters from the Phoenix Model Market Project and Pearl TV, is testing NEXTGEN TV transmission over cable infrastructure.

The Phoenix Model Market partners are working with Comcast in Portland, Oregon on how to deliver NEXTGEN TV services to Comcast’s infrastructure. The companies said they hope the collaboration will give the industry a foundation for a “real world” technical example of how to transmit ATSC 3.0 over hybrid fiber-coaxial infrastructure.

The initial stages in the collaboration will develop the technical capability to pass along NEXTGEN TV’s 4K Ultra HD content through cable and eventually to enable further features such as High Dynamic Range (HDR10), Wide Color Gamut and the ATSC 3.0 standard’s advanced immersive audio capabilities.

“While the Phoenix Model Market continues to expand its testing capability, we will be working together with industry leader Comcast to test out compatibility between both the current cable and future broadcast architecture in the Portland market. We want to ensure that our viewers over cable can enjoy the enhanced video and audio experience that NEXTGEN TV plans to offer,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, in a statement. “Seven local broadcasters are now on the air with NEXTGEN TV in Portland, so it makes sense to work with a major operator in the area like Comcast to determine what’s needed to distribute this new capability to cable customers.”

“We’re excited to participate in this important work to advance NEXTGEN TV using the new features of ATSC’s 3.0 set of standards. While it is still very early in the process, this short-term integration effort will provide broadcast partners, manufacturers, and our technical groups valuable insights into the performance of the technology. We are currently exercising our links with the broadcast ATSC 3.0 over-the-air transmission signal, as well as adding more fiber link resources to our local headend as an important first step,” said Jerry Parkins, senior director of digital technology and standards for Comcast, in a statement.