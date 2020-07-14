CommScope extends its patent licensing deal with TiVo

TiVo said it reached a new multiyear extension and expansion of agreements with CommScope for TiVo’s media-related patent portfolios.

“We are proud to extend and expand our licensing agreements with CommScope,” said Samir Armaly, president of intellectual property at Xperi, which recently merged with TiVo. “CommScope is a leader in communications technology, and we are excited to build on our existing relationship with them as they continue to innovate across set-top platforms and video delivery devices. The licenses provided under our expanded agreement will enable CommScope to continue creating and delivering the very best experience for their customers.”

The new deal covers pay TV customer premise equipment made by Arris, which was acquired for $7.4 billion last year by CommScope.

That includes TiVo’s recently announced Edge DVR, which documents last year revealed was made by Arris.

TiVo last month finalized its merger with Xperi, the company behind brands including DTS and IMAX Enhanced, to create a new media technology and IP licensing company. The all-stock transaction, representing approximately $3 billion of combined enterprise value, combined both companies under the Xperi Holding Corporation name. TiVo common stock previously traded under the ticker symbol TIVO and, as of June 1, is no longer listed for trading.

Xperi’s Chief Executive Officer, Jon Kirchner, serves as CEO of the new parent company and Xperi’s CFO, Robert Andersen, will serve as chief financial officer. TiVo CEO David Shull will continue as a strategic advisor to ensure a successful integration.

Prior to the merger, TiVo announced its intention to split its business into two independent companies, one focused on products and the other on IP licensing.