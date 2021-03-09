Datazoom, Google Cloud’s Looker expand streaming video data dashboard integration

Datazoom, a real-time video data platform, is releasing three new Looker Blocks for engineering, content, and product performance.

Datazoom customers who are also Looker subscribers can now use one or more dashboards in Looker to track and analyze audience growth and engagement, advertising, content performance, Quality of Experience (QoE), and other core KPIs specific to OTT video.

“Data is foundational to the growth of direct-to-consumer OTT offerings,” said Anil Jain, managing director of media and entertainment at Google Cloud, in a statement. “As these services undergo rapid scale and global growth, the key to increasing revenue and expanding the lifetime value of consumers is having real-time operational insights to improve the consumer experience, inform business decisions, and measure KPIs. Through platforms like Datazoom and Google Cloud’s Looker, companies can advance their data strategies, turning information into actionable insights.”

The Looker Blocks focus on data captured by Datazoom from the player but can be modified for creating new dashboards that correlate data from multiple sources, such as between the player and content delivery network. The companies said it can offer a better picture of QoE, help create a root-cause analysis solution, and show viewer behavior as it relates to increasing content consumption.

“The Datazoom platform has been built to source data from the various parts of the streaming workflow for real-time consumption, such as within these Looker Blocks,” said Datazoom CEO Diane Strutner in a statement. “Because Datazoom captures, standardizes, and correlates data sets relevant to OTT video, solutions like Looker can be easily leveraged to provide deep and vertically-specific analytics for the OTT streaming space.”

The expansion comes shortly after Datazoom announced an end-to-end data collection, standardization and routing services for streamingCDN log data. The company also offers a Collectors for Video Players and a Video Player Data Dictionary with more than 200 standardized data points.

Datazoom plans to announce additional integrations before the end of the year.