Discovery launches OneGraph unified ad platform

Discovery, Inc. is launching OneGraph, a new ad product that will unify its audiences across all of its linear and digital platforms.

The company intends to combine it with Discovery Engage, its advanced advertising solution, to let marketers access and analyze Discovery’s share of cable television viewers on platforms including addressable linear advertising and TV Everywhere.

“As the industry moves away from age and gender and embraces audience-based buying, we have heard from many of our clients that they want the ability to activate a unified audience target across all screens combined with the ability to analyze on the back end,” said Sam Garfield, vice president of data strategy and analytics at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “OneGraph, utilizing Discovery’s proprietary data, harnesses the power of Discovery’s 30% market share and scale to provide incremental reach across all platforms.”

RELATED: Discovery partners with Inscape for smart TV data

OneGraph, which was built using LiveRamp’s addressable data platform, uses Discovery’s proprietary digital data through a new cross-platform device graph to connect identities across linear viewing, VOD, streaming, desktop, mobile and connected devices.

Discovery said that after the launch its advertisers will be able to use Engage to access Discovery’s portfolio of 18 U.S. networks and platforms to activate more than 50 audience segments based on data from viewers of TLC, Food Network, Discovery Channel and HGTV; along with access more than 20,000 third-party segments. Engage also allows for activation of custom data segments and first-party client data sets from partners. The company also said the product will let clients use reach and analytics results to measure lift and meet key performance indicators.

“The need to build and connect addressable audiences has never been more pertinent. By powering Discovery’s OneGraph via our data connectivity platform, we are ushering advanced TV into its next era by actually leveraging viewership fragmentation via addressable targeting across the TV marketplace,” said Jay Prasad, chief strategy officer at LiveRamp TV, in a statement. “Viewers expect a more streamlined advertising experience, regardless of channel, and together we are making that a reality.”