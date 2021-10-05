Ex-Disney execs score $4.5M for enterprise video startup

100ms, a video startup building Zoom-style video conferencing integration tech, just landed $4.5 million in seed-round funding led by Accel with Strive.vc chipping in.

Co-founded by Kshitij Gupta, Aniket Behera and Sarvesh Dwivedi—who together have helped build live video infrastructure deployments at Facebook and Disney—100ms is promising companies that use its tech will be able to build video conferencing into their apps in a much shorter amount of time.

“Current solutions provide very low-level methods leaving developers to do months of development handling edge cases and boilerplate coding,” said Behera. “Our team spent eight months building the right level of flexibility into our solution that reduces edge cases and boilerplate down from months of development to a few days.”

100ms launched in October 2020 and has been operating in beta as it built its customizable software development kits (SDK), which support platforms including iOS, Android and the Web. The company has signed up clients including Paytm Insider, BookMyShow Townscript and Circle.

“We believe all apps in the future will have video and audio embedded in them. 100ms is the best team to create the best-in-class developer product to enable this,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, partner at Accel, in a statement.

"An open extendable platform, built by experts in audio/video streaming, and supported by a budding engaged community instantly convinced us that the 100ms team is building a global-leading dev infra company,” said Nikhil Kapur, partner at STRIVE.vc.

The company estimates the market for live audio/video infrastructure services is forecast to grow from $4.2 billion in 2019 to $17.7 billion in 2024, driven by enterprises across industries who are “unbundling Zoom” like educational tech, telehealth, retail, gaming, fitness, social networks and virtual events.

100ms said the funds raised will be used to build a video engineering team and for product enhancement creating templates for live use cases and simplifying video access for companies globally. Behera said the company will operate on a pay as a you go model where clients (a virtual events platform, for example) will pay uit on the minutes of live video consumed by their end users.