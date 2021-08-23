Hulu turns on HDR for some content on select devices

Hulu has turned on high dynamic range (HDR) for some of its original content so users can now view it with expanded brightness, contrast and colors.

The company confirmed that select Hulu originals are now available in HDR, HDR10, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision on select devices including Roku (HDR compatible models); Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube devices (HDR compatible models with Fire OS 7 or later); Apple TV 4K (Gen 5 or later); Vizio (HDR compatible models); and Chromecast Ultra (HDR-compatible models). The update was first spotted by AVS Forum.

Hulu will display an HDR badge on the details page of content available to stream in HDR.

The HDR update for Hulu brings the service into closer alignment with some of its competitors including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which have been offering HDR content for years now.

Hulu also offers 4K Ultra HD content on multiple devices. When the service reintroduced higher resolution video in July 2019, it was only available on Apple TV and Google Chromecast. Later that year it added Microsoft’s Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, LG WebOS and Roku devices to the list.

In late 2019, Hulu also began to roll out support for 1080p at 60fps framerate on some channels on its live streaming television service. In 2020, the service expanded that resolution availability to Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Samsung devices.

Last year, Hulu launched a fully redesigned user interface focused on discovery and personalization.

“With our growing audience, we’re constantly thinking about creating the best possible experience for our viewers, by getting them to the content they want to watch quickly while also helping them discover their next favorite movie or series to binge. We listened to feedback from our viewers and heard they loved how easy it was to continue watching the shows and movies they love, but not as easy to discover new content,” the company wrote in a blog post.