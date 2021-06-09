Lumen builds video encoding into fiber and edge networks

Lumen is introducing a new Media Transformation product that combines video encoding technologies with the company’s global fiber and edge networks.

Media Transformation will use the company's secure Vyvx signal acquisition, which has been interconnected with cloud-based video software from MediaKind for encoding, packaging and enrichment of content. From there, video can be served to consumers over Lumen’s content delivery network (CDN).

The company promised that services on Media Transformation can be turned on and off as needed and won’t require further hardware deployment or changes to existing broadcast workflows.

"This fully-managed advanced media transformation and content delivery service will help accelerate time-to-market for global broadcasters and pay TV operators who are competing to transform their services in rapidly growing over-the-top (OTT) markets," said Pierre-Louis Theron, vice president of content delivery services for Lumen Technologies, in a statement. "With local language support in various regions, and deep experience in transforming broadcast workflows to support OTT delivery, we can empower operators with advanced video features and monetization tools. This means they can deliver OTT content at scale and retain and win favor with local audiences and advertisers."

RELATED: Verizon, Lumen, Windstream join Open XR Forum

CenturyLink rebranded as Lumen Technologies in late 2020 and shifted its focus in part toward enterprise services.

“Our people are dedicated to furthering human progress through technology. Lumen is all about enabling the amazing potential of our customers, by utilizing our technology platform, our people, and our relationships with customers and partners,” said Lumen CEO Jeff Storey in a statement.

The company’s latest move to build more functionality into its fiber and edge networks comes as growing OTT video subscriber numbers potentially increase demand for OTT delivery solutions. Lumen cited analyst firm Omdia, which predicts that global OTT video subscribers will reach more than 1.24 billion in 2021, an increase of 13% over 2020.

"The global OTT video market is growing very quickly, partly boosted by the Covid pandemic, with particularly strong growth in regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific, which are now outpacing more established markets like North America and Europe," said Tony Gunnarsson, principal analyst Omdia, in a statement. "There is strong demand from local and regional media providers for advanced capabilities that enable them to more quickly and easily deliver OTT content in-market."