Minerva finds new YourTV Now client in Mahaska

Minerva Networks, a pay TV software provider, said it is deploying its cloud-based YourTV Now platform for Mahaska Communications Group (MCG).

YourTV Now is a white label cloud pay TV service that runs atop the Minerva 10 platform. The platform comes pre-integrated with OSS/BSS systems and features service management, video encoding/transcoding, time-shifting and streaming services. Minerva said it will allow Mahaska a full video service including catch-up TV, restart TV, video recording and recommendations.

MCG provides internet, television, and phone service to customers in Iowa cities that include Oskaloosa, Beacon, Cedar, Lake Keomah, Lake Ponderosa, Montezuma, New Sharon, University Park. The company also provides wireless Internet to rural Mahaska County including the communities of Fremont and Leighton.

“Looking to move away from legacy IPTV technology, this new service will allow Mahaska to deploy a streaming solution with more devices including tablets, smartphones, firesticks and more,” said Matt Cuson, vice president of marketing and product for Minerva Networks, in a statement. “Known throughout Iowa for their reliability and innovation, we are proud to be working with Mahaska as they upgrade their technology platform and continue to deliver great TV services to their loyal and growing customer base.”

“As a leading operator, we are excited to be working with Minerva to create a more compelling and engaging user experience in a very short amount of time,” said Steve Burnett, assistant general manager at Mahaska Communication Group/MCG, in a statement. “The entire industry has learned so much over the last year and as the market continues to evolve I am looking forward to sharing what we’ve learned here at Mahaska along with what we know will be keen insights from Matt.”

Last month, Minerva and Skyworth Digital announced an integration with Skyworth Android TV set-top boxes, which supports IPTV multicast for live, on-demand and linear 4K content streaming.