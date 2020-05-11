NBCU’s One Platform will now sell ads for Sky

NBCUniversal said that its One Platform will now sell advertising and partnership opportunities for Sky, the European pay TV operator owned by Comcast.

The integration will allow marketers to access global audiences through Sky’s IP and international news outlets. The company said that together, NBCUniversal and Sky reach an audience of more than half a billion viewers every month in more than 160 countries.

NBCUniversal and Sky’s joint CFlight television metric will provide brands outcome-based measurement as well as transparency into the cross-platform delivery of their buys.

The company said the leaders of the new global division will be announced in the coming weeks and will report to NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino and partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

NBCUniversal is also testing in-flight optimization to help marketers optimize based on how their target audiences are really watching. The company also said it’s expanding scale for AdSmart Data Sync, which allows NBCU to combine its audience insights with clients’ and agencies’ data in an anonymized way. The company is also launching a new product called Product Synch that uses AdSmart audience data to make recommendations about the best places for a marketer’s product to appear across One Platform.

NBCU said it's working on enhancing its programmatic API for linear TV; using FreeWheel’s unified decisioning solution to expand DSP access to NBCU OTT inventory; and automating the digital workflow through steps including the RFP process in partnership with Mediaocean and Operative.

NBCUniversal also said it’s still working on reducing both commercial time and ad clutter. The company said it plans to reduce clutter by not forcing too many 15-second spots into one space and that it’s working with partners to optimize ad loads. The company also pointed out that Peacock, the new ad-supported streaming service, will stick to five minutes of advertising per hour or less.