Primestream joins SRT Alliance for low-latency streaming

Primestream, a provider of asset management and automation software solutions for media production, has joined the SRT Alliance.

The SRT Alliance, which was founded by Haivision in April 2017, is a collaborative organization focused on developing the SRT (Secure Reliable Transport) protocol for low-latency streaming. SRT is a free, open-source video transport protocol and technology stack originally developed by Haivision.

Primestream comes to the SRT Alliance after developing its Media IO live ingest, playout and transcoding solution, which the company said lets operators ingest multiple SRT streams from IP encoders, remote surveillance cameras, or drones and monitor the sources without the use of video monitors or a routing switcher. Each stream can be transcoded into house formats such as AVC, H.264, XDCAM, DNxHD or ProRes.

"IP-based stream production workflows are the wave of the future for all types of media enterprises, but a critical success factor is the ability to transport high-quality, low-latency video in a secure and reliable manner," said Claudio Lisman, president and CEO of Primestream, in a statement. "That's why we are happy to be working with the SRT Alliance in its groundbreaking efforts to create an open-source video transport protocol and to introduce SRT solutions like Media IO."

"We're excited that Primestream is joining the SRT Alliance," said Jesús (Suso) Carrillo, director of the SRT Alliance at Haivision, in a statement. "By adding SRT into their suite of products, Primestream is providing its customers with flexible, robust, and easy-to-use tools to manage multiple streams from capture through to distribution."

The SRT Alliance has more than 400 members, up from the 300 members the organization claimed at the end of 2019.