Qumu’s new app will supersize Zoom enterprise events

Qumu, a provider of Enterprise Video as a Service (EVaaS) technology, says its new app can handle live events on Zoom exceeding 100,000 attendees.

The company’s new functionality extension – called Qumu Stream, Record and Manage – for Zoom is available at no charge as part of all existing Zoom corporate licensing plans. Qumu said that even with such a massive streaming audience, there is no loss of video quality and no negative effect on internal networks.

More than 100,000 attendees is a large expansion over current limits. Zoom offers a $199.90/year enterprise license that can host up to 500 participants – the “Enterprise +” can host up to 1,000 participants. Zoom also offers webinar plans that can host up to 50,000 participants.

Qumu’s extension also supports global attendee bases, unlimited presenters and any browser-based end-user device. The app also includes virtual event management features like event registration, transcription, translation, user analytics, compliance tracking and attendee reporting.

“Given the massive global increase in video use due to COVID-19, we’re consistently seeing enterprises restricted by the upper limits of what video conferencing offers in terms of audience reach,” said TJ Kennedy, CEO of Qumu, in a statement. “With this new app Zoom can now be used as the front end for any large-scale video broadcast, while Qumu handles delivery, management and video security—the same enterprise-grade security we have implemented with the world’s largest banking institutions and government agencies.”

Indeed, the pandemic has led to a huge uptick in demand for enterprise video.

According to Brightcove’s latest Global Video Index, which the company said analyzes hundreds of millions of recent data points from its customers globally, enterprise videos across marketing, sales, and corporate communications overall saw a 91% increase. The month of March, which was when many enterprises shifted to completely remote workforces, accounted for more than 41% of all video views from the quarter. The second half of the month accounted for 23% of the quarters’ total video views.