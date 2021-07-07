SeaChange builds managed OTT cloud video platform

SeaChange has introduced StreamVid, its new managed OTT video platform geared toward operators and content owners.

The new software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform supports business and technical functions including content ingestion, management, curation and monetization. It uses SeaChange's advertising platform to provide targeted and personalized ad insertion capabilities.

"StreamVid is a complete enabling technology for streaming businesses. It allows content owners to build and own a direct, independent relationship with their consumers and to drive brand recognition, loyalty and value," said Chris Klimmer, senior vice president of global sales and marketing at SeaChange International, in a statement. "As a complete platform without third-party software components, StreamVid removes market entry barriers since it is being offered under a true, consumption-based, pay-as-you-grow SaaS business model. As we understand the increasing importance of advertising business models within the streaming landscape, we put a particular focus on the integration with SeaChange's ad tech components. We are now able to help our customers increase their advertising revenues with creatives that are relevant for each individual viewer."

StreamVid supports a range of operating systems, platforms and devices including iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Samsung smart TVs, Roku, RDK, Amazon Fire TV, LG, PlayStation, Safari, Chrome, Firefox and Chromecast. The cloud-based system can be provisioned to support any size implementation and it supports monetization models including subscription, transactional or advertising.

"As part of our review of every aspect of the business, we determined the need to better articulate the features and benefits of our advanced streaming offering," said Bob Pons, executive chairman of SeaChange International, in a statement. "From there, it was easy to focus our resources, develop a new brand and website and create a more robust marketing campaign befitting this world class technology. StreamVid's entire focus is on enabling profitable streaming services for our business partners. We do this by helping them to unlock additional revenue streams, maximize the ROI of user and content acquisition costs and streamline operational costs while enhancing operational efficiencies.”