Varnish Software launches 5G content delivery network

The Swedish content delivery company Varnish Software launched a 5G-ready content delivery network (CDN) with edge caching capabilities.

The new offering, Varnish Edge Cloud, is a carrier-grade, 5G-ready virtualized CDN.

The company said that as consumer appetites demand more mobile streaming, high-fidelity video, user generated content, and virtual reality, 5G meets the high speed and capacity demands traditional CDNs struggle to keep up with.

“Varnish Edge Cloud is the next stage in the evolution of Varnish,” said CEO Lars Larsson, in a statement. “As mobile devices come to dominate how content is accessed and increasing levels of data processing occur at the network edge, the speed and latency of content delivery is more important than ever. Consumer expectations of 5G have been set high, but to make these a reality, operators are going to have to rethink how they architect their systems, and move storage and caching needs to take place at the outermost edge of the network.”

Key to making this possible is the cache capacity of Varnish Edge Cloud nodes, a cloud-native technology. The edge nodes can scale on demand to handle high density events such as live sports at stadiums or an explosion in viral content.

The software can be deployed at the network edge in virtualized PoPs, in aggregate data centers or between 5G base stations.

Varnish Edge Cloud enables 150 Gbps throughput from a single node with 100,000 concurrent users per node, and it supports caching of 100 TB of data on each node.

Varnish says its system is already being used by a major telecommunications service provider, preparing for exactly those eventualities.

“Varnish Edge Cloud enables our partners to deliver on the promise of 5G networks by matching the speed gains that 5G makes possible, while protecting the core network and origin servers from huge demand,” said Varnish VP of engineering Espen Braastad.

Recently, Varnish Software’s VP of Sales James Whyte was named one of Fierce Video’s Emerging Leaders of 2020 for his work developing and managing the company’s high growth strategy through North America.

Currently Varnish Software’s named customers include Hulu, Emirates, Tesla and 9 million websites worldwide.

