Verizon Media intros TV tune-in attribution tool for ad measurement

Verizon Media released a new TV tune-in attribution product that lets marketers and networks better quantify the impact of digital ad campaigns on TV-watching consumers.

Verizon Media DSP users will be able to attribute TV show tune-ins to ads served on channels including mobile, CTV, video, desktop and native. The company partnered on the launch with Inscape, a wholly owned subsidiary of Vizio, for automatic content recognition (ACR) TV viewing data. The company said additional partnerships are coming.

“We are continuing to close the attribution gap across devices, channels and screens,” said Iván Markman, Chief Business Officer at Verizon Media, in a statement. “Our TV tune-in product helps advertisers better understand their customers, connecting the dots between ad-viewing on a smartphone, for example, with TV-viewing. That feedback loop drives better performance and outcomes, while providing insights into critical performance indicators like tune-in conversions.”

Verizon Media’s TV tune-in attribution product works by matching ad behavior with ACR data from more than 15 million smart TVs. ACR data is opted-in by the consumer and it captures viewing preferences in an anonymized way.

“As the way we watch TV has changed, so has the marketer’s approach to measuring it,” said Markman. “Advertisers want to measure the impact of their media directly with more granular data. With our TV tune-in attribution, we are helping them better personalize and optimize marketing campaigns, understand ad exposures across key platforms, and maximize business outcomes.”

Discovery is one of the first brands to use Verizon Media’s TV tune-in attribution product at launch.

“Verizon Media’s TV tune-in product represents a critical advancement of platforms converging with highly relevant real-time data,” said Seth Goren, group senior vice president of media strategy and analytics at Discovery, in a statement. “These kinds of infrastructure enhancements enable a whole new spectrum of thinking to drive optimization and ultimately improve a range of tune-in outcomes that matter deeply to our business.”