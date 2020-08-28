Vestle TV brands integrate Vewd software

Over-the-top TV software provider Vewd signed a multi-year contract with Europe’s largest television manufacturer Vestle.

The agreement will see implementation of Vewd’s streaming software, Vewd Core and Core Modules, across the full range of Vestle television brands such as JVC, Hitachi, Telefunken and Toshiba. Vewd Core is an HTML5 software development kit for connected TV devices. And Vewed Core Modules include the hybrid TV module, standalone media player and Freeview Play support module.

“Vestel has relied on Vewd to deliver the most robust OTT and hybrid TV technologies on millions of smart TVs each year,” said Barış Altınkaya, Vestel's deputy general manager of marketing and product management, in a statement. “For our brands, the quality of the OTT and hybrid TV experience is paramount to support robust growth.”

The partners say today's agreement will result in the first large scale deployment of smart TVs supporting the HbbTV Operator App standard, eliminating the need for a separate set-top box for millions of users.

The HbbTV Association developed the OpApps specification for TV operators to deliver a more uniform user experience over multiple smart TVs from different manufacturers. OpApps keep consumers constantly updated with the latest applications and features from their operator.

“We’re continuously investing in a forward-leaning product portfolio to ensure our customers stay ahead in this rapidly transforming industry,” said Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram. “Vestel knows they can rely on Vewd to enable any app, on any OS, running on any chipset and working flawlessly in any country.”

Recently, Vewd said it will start pre-integrating its smart TV technology and modules with Realtek’s Android TV-based chipsets. The integration will include Vewd Core and Core modules.

Vewd currently delivers OTT software to nearly 40 million devices each year. In addition to Vestle, it continues to work with companies such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone and Sagemcom.