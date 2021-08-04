Xandr launches Monetize TV self-serve advertising platform

Xandr has launched Monetize TV, a self-serve advanced TV platform for audience-based advertising being used by A+E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Disney and WarnerMedia.

Xandr said the launch is a direct result of integrating clypd, a TV advertising data platform for broadcast and cable TV networks that the company acquired in 2019. The company said clypd’s data-driven linear proposal optimization helps enable access to automated, cross-seller demand from Invest TV, Xandr’s advanced TV buying platform.

“As TV viewership moves to digital channels, buyers want the granular targeting and measurement benefits of digital on TV. As such, sellers need to be able to offer optimized proposals for advanced audience targets for their linear inventory,” said Mark Mitchell, vice president of business development, TV platform, at Xandr. “Monetize TV's effort to standardize audience-based transactions is essential to scaling the TV marketplace.”

Xandr said Monetize TV’s automated UI handles proposal generation and builds advanced audiences using Nielsen, Xandr and matched first-party data sets to let sellers forecast viewership and generate optimized proposals across networks, dayparts and selling titles to maximize reach and target audiences.

Buyers can transact with sellers directly offline, or in an automated way through either the Invest TV UI or APIs integrated with their agency planning systems. Programmers using Monetize TV can transact with Invest TV buyers through single-seller or multi-seller deals.

“Discovery remains committed to providing our advertising partners with transactional flexibility across our premium content portfolio and massive audience reach," said Steve Silvestri, senior vice president of audience solutions at Discovery, in a statement. “The launch of Xandr's Monetize TV comes at a critical time, bringing advanced insights to the marketplace that expand the value of our inventory as we continue to move forward in audience-based TV advertising."