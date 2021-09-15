Zype acquires OTT app publishing platform MAZ Systems

Zype, a video API and infrastructure platform, has acquired MAZ Systems, an OTT app publishing platform for connected TV and mobile devices.

Financial terms for the deal were not disclosed.

The company said the acquisition allows it to offer “no-code OTT TV and mobile app automation” for enterprise video publishers. With MAZ, Zype now supports automated app publishing across all platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung Tizen, Vizio, LG, Android TV and Xbox.

Zype described the acquisition as key to its push for an open and connected video ecosystem with a modular approach. Video publishers will be able to use the Zype API and MAZ automation along with their choice of online video platform, encoding, CDN or video player, and integrate with their choice of ad-serving, payment and data management platforms.

"Streaming video content is now essential for enterprises to engage audiences anywhere, anytime and on any device," said Zype CEO Ed Laczynski in a statement. "Adding MAZ's best-in-breed TV and mobile app publishing and automation will help enterprise video publishers design cross-platform apps from a single configuration. Our research shows that 92% of organizations underestimate the amount of manual work required to create and manage video products, and we are excited to add these capabilities to better connect the world's streaming video and viewers."

"Our philosophy for the acquisition was to extend our capabilities beyond the OTT apps and mobile space, providing a deeper and more robust set of solutions to both MAZ and Zype's customers, and most importantly to invest in innovation in the video ecosystem with a larger team of engineers, product, and sales experts who share a common set of values and goals,” said MAZ Systems CEO Shikha Arora in a statement.

Arora will join the Zype leadership team and continue running the MAZ group. Zype now has more than 80 employees internationally and supports more than 900 video apps and playout channels available to more than 2 billion people.