2020 Emerging Leaders - Amazon Prime Video's Charlie Neiman

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Charlie Neiman/Amazon Prime Video:

As head of sports partnerships at Amazon Prime Video, Charlie Neiman is responsible for bringing live and on-demand sports content to Prime Video customers around the world. His team works to identify and evaluate new opportunities, negotiate content deals and improve the customer experience for sports fans on Prime Video.

Neiman played an important role in driving Amazon’s early sports efforts and lead many sports content deals with leagues including the NFL, NBA, MLB and PGA Tour.

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Prime Video, Netflix, Hulu and NBA League Pass/PGA Tour Live/MLB.TV on Prime Video Channels.

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

“The Boys,” “Ozark,” “Schitt’s Creek” and “Bosch.”

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Helping drive the launch of live sports at Prime Video. A few years ago, we had yet to stream a live event, this year we will stream thousands of events to customers in over 200 countries.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Finding ways to continue to innovate the customer experience. We have moved beyond the one size fits all approach to streaming. While compelling content will always be table stakes, customers increasingly want to craft their own streaming experience. How do we optimize content selection, access, and product to fit a customer’s unique needs? This is the challenge that keeps me excited.