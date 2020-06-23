2020 Emerging Leaders - Amdocs Media's Ian Zeifman

The FierceVideo editorial team is proud to present its inaugural Emerging Leaders Awards, recognizing the brightest young professionals rising up the ranks of the streaming video and pay TV industry. Throughout the months of June and July we’ll be featuring these profiles with each of our finalists. We will announce the winners during our upcoming OTT Blitz Week of virtual panels happening during the last week in July.

Ian Zeifman/Amdocs Media

Ian Zeifman was instrumental in the launch and positioning of Amdocs Media’s MarketONE platform, which incorporates subscription monetization, user-lifecycle management and the onboarding of OTT partners to support CSPs’ OTT partner strategies. In addition to leading MarketONE, he heads product marketing for Vindicia.

Sponsored by IBM Webinar: Delighting Viewers with Content: Cloud Enabled Remote Production Wednesday, June 24, 2020 | 12pm EST / 9am PST

IBM Aspera's multi-cloud roots enables broadcasters to move terabytes of video content at maximum speed, allowing production teams around the world to co-create, untethered by location. Hear how Fox Sports delighted millions of Super Bowl LIV and 2019 FIFA World Cup viewers by producing more content than ever, delivered to viewers across broadcast and web devices alike. Register now

Zeifman has participated in panel discussions at reference industry conferences including MWC LA, Video Exchange Streaming and NAB Streaming Summit. He has authored of several pieces including a recent article on what video streaming services providers can do to overcome subscription fatigue, reach wider audiences and grow revenues.

What his colleagues are saying:

“Ian has a great understanding of the industry space and its dynamics. He is constantly looking for additional external views to identify best ways to position our offerings and drive strategy. A collaborative leader that combines internal synergies and views with those from relevant sources in the industry, quickly becoming a trusted voice in this industry segment” - Jesus Luzardo, VP and head of growth at Vindicia

Streaming Industry Q&A:

What streaming services do you subscribe to?

Netflix, Spotify Family, Crave, Amazon Prime and Disney+.

What are your favorite shows you’re watching in 2020?

"Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Big Mouth," "Bojack Horseman" and "Black Mirror."

What has been the highlight of your career so far?

Launching our exciting new MarketONE platform, taking it to customers and industry events, and seeing success of the platform at customers.

What’s next for you in terms of new challenges in streaming TV?

Exploring the hybrid model approach of SVOD with AVOD - what it will look like for customer acquisition and retention, and how the business model will develop together with OTT distribution partners, such as telecom operators.