Akamai reports 12% revenue growth as traffic stays elevated in Q3

Akamai Technologies
(Akamai Technologies)

Akamai recorded double-digit revenue growth in the third quarter and the company said its traffic volumes are remaining elevated.

The company’s third-quarter revenue totaled $793 million, up 12% year over year. Web division revenue totaled $418 million, up 8%; media and carrier division revenue totaled $375 million, up 16%; and cloud security solutions revenue totaled $266 million, up 23%.

GAAP income from operations was $181 million, up 26% year over year, and GAAP net income was $159 million, up 15% year over year.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies

Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale

Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love.

Cowen analyst Colby Synesael praised Akamai’s strong third-quarter results and predicted the fourth quarter could be better than currently forecast.

RELATED: Akamai braces for huge streaming audiences in 2021

“We view 4Q20 guidance as conservative once again and would be buyers on weakness as we believe fundamentals remain strong. LT, we continue to believe there is a meaningful valuation disconnect with its security/CDN peers that should close as its Security business becomes a greater % of the company,” he wrote in a research note.

Akamai said that traffic levels on its CDN and edge platform remained at elevated levels during the previous quarter, which the company said helped offset the approximately $15 million negative impact from India's ban of 59 Chinese apps. Looking ahead, CEO Tom Leighton expects 5G and smart cities to impact continued growth for the company.

“As we look to the future, we believe that the deployment of 5G and IoT applications can provide significant opportunities for Akamai. 5G technology improves the performance of the last mile, providing higher throughput and lower latency, and the potential to connect a lot more people and things. And that could spawn the creation of new applications, such as ultra-low latency video, augmented reality, IoT applications and analytics at a massive scale, deep threat intelligence for attack mitigation, and much more that we can't even imagine yet,” said Leighton, according to a Seeking Alpha transcript. “The impact of 5G on innovation to be similar to the way broadband enabled new social networking apps that few could have imagined before.”

Read more on
content delivery network Q3 2020 Akamai

Suggested Articles

Video

Disney+ turns on content sharing via social platforms

Disney+ introduced a new sharing capability on its mobile apps that lets subscribers share Disney+ content via messenger apps or out to social.

by Ben Munson
Indianapolis
Video

Locast claims 1.7M users as it expands to Indianapolis

Locast, a free streaming app for local broadcast television, said it now has more than 1.7 million users as it expands its footprint.

by Ben Munson
T-Mobile store front
Video

T-Mobile refocuses TVision with Android TV device and new plans

T-Mobile has relaunched its TVision pay TV service with a new Android TV-based streaming device and several new programming tiers.

by Ben Munson