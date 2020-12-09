Amazon Fire TV redesigns home screen and adds user profiles

(Amazon)

As promised, Amazon is rolling out a new user interface for Fire TV new a redesigned home screen and user profiles.

The update is available on the new Fire TV Stick (3rd gen) and Fire TV Stick Lite, and Amazon said it will provide a more personalized and intuitive user experience. The new “Home” includes a Main Menu navigation bar at the center of the screen along with updated content discovery functions and search.

The new experience also offers user profiles for up to six members of a household and expanded Alexa navigation.

Amazon said the new Fire TV experience will be rolling out to its newest devices over the coming weeks.

RELATED: Amazon reveals new Fire TV Stick devices and cloud gaming service

The new Fire TV Stick, priced at $39.99, features a 1.7 GHz quad-core processor, 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility, dual-band and dual-antenna Wi-Fi with support for 5 GHz networks, Dolby Atmos for immersive sound with compatible content and speakers, and an Alexa voice remote. Amazon said the new device consumes 50% less power than the previous generation.

Fire TV Stick Lite is a similar device that supports full HD streaming and HDR support for $29.99.

As Amazon’s Fire TV device lineup expands, so too grows Amazon Prime Video, which Parks Associates estimates is now in 47% of U.S. broadband households.

"The surge in online shopping during the COVID-19 crisis has greatly benefitted Amazon Prime Video, which utilizes Amazon Prime as its main access point," said Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates, in a statement. "Prime Video leads with its stable of originals plus a massive library of licensed titles, while others such as Disney+ and HBO Max have taken a broad-based aggregator approach by integrating content from its different properties into one unified offering."

