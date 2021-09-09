Amazon is now officially building its own smart TVs

Amazon today debuted the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series and 4-Series smart TVs, its first “Amazon-built” TVs.

The Fire TV Omni Series—available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65” and 75” model sizes—supports 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution along with HDR10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” have added support for Dolby Vision. The TVs include smart home controls and far-field voice controls that work with Alexa, which will boast new features like content recommendations and, coming in the fall, the ability to launch TikTok and play series and films at random from Netflix.

The Omni Series TVs also support smart home features like live view picture-in-picture, which works with smart cameras and Ring video doorbells without interrupting TV viewing. Later this year, Amazon will add a smart home dashboard for viewing and controlling connected devices. The TVs also support video calling through external webcams.

The Fire TV 4-Series TVs support 4K UHD resolution with HDR10 and HLG and come in 43”, 50” and 55” model sizes. Amazon said they support many of the same Alexa experiences as the Fire TV Omni Series but through the Fire TV Alexa voice remote.

The Fire TV Omni Series starts at $410 and the Fire TV 4-Series starts at $370. All models will be available next month in the U.S. through Amazon and Best Buy.

Amazon is also releasing a new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which supports some of the new Alexa voice features and comes with a quad-core 1.8GHz processer and 2GB of RAM. The device will be available in the U.S. for $55.

“We’ve reimagined what a TV can do by building it with two of our most popular experiences at the core—the intelligent always-available power of far-field Alexa, and Fire TV’s content-forward approach to entertainment,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, in a statement. “Our new Fire TV Omni Series smart TVs, with hands-free access to Alexa, make controlling your TV faster, simpler, and more natural.”

The launch confirms earlier reports about Amazon coming out with branded smart TVs. Amazon currently partners with smart TV makers including Toshiba and Insignia, Best Buy’s house brand, to sell Fire TV OS models. As Reuters points out, the company also sells an AmazonBasics TV in India.