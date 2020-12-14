Amazon Prime Video lands on Sky set-tops in Europe

Amazon and Sky, a European pay TV provider owned by Comcast, have reached a deal that will see the Prime Video app launch on Sky set-top boxes.

Beginning today, Prime Video will be available on Sky and Now TV devices across Europe, and the Now TV and Sky Ticket apps will also come to Fire TV devices.

“We’re pleased to be bringing our Prime Video app to Sky Q and NOW TV devices in time for the holidays,” said Jay Marine, vice president of Prime Video Worldwide, in a statement. “With winter settling in, and our new binge-watch obsession The Wilds about to launch, it’s a perfect time for Sky customers to catch up on our award-winning Prime Video TV shows, movies, and live sport, including Prime Video’s exclusive live broadcasts of 20 English Premier League games this December. Plus, with NOW TV launching on Fire TV – customers in the UK have never had it better when it comes to choosing what to watch however they are watching.”

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

RELATED: Disney+ scores multiyear deal with Sky in the U.K.

In the U.K., Italy and Ireland the Prime Video app will launch on Now TV devices, as well as Sky Ticket devices in Germany on December 14. The Now TV app will be rolling out on some Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs to customers in Italy, Ireland, Austria and Switzerland through early 2021 with Sky Ticket also rolling out on Fire TV devices and Fire TV Edition smart TVs in Germany through the first part of 2021.

The Now TV app will be available on Fire TV devices from December beginning with Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick Lite and Fire TV Stick 4K. Now TV customers will be able to download the app and log in to access Original shows on Sky Atlantic.

Sky has set similar integration deals with Netflix and Disney+. The Disney+ deal was announced earlier this year and made the service available for purchase in the U.K. and Ireland on Sky Q. The deal also included Now TV devices and first-pay window rights for 20th Century titles.