Apple intros new Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and Apple Music bundle

Apple today introduced its new Apple One service bundles that combine Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music and other services from the tech giant.

The Apple One “Individual” plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95 per month. The “Family” plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for $19.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members. The “Premier” plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage for $29.95 per month, and can be shared among up to six family members.

The company said that the Apple One Individual and Family plans will be available starting this fall in more than 100 countries and regions. The Premier plan will be available in Australia, Canada, the UK and the U.S., where Apple News+ is available and Apple Fitness+ will join later this year.

In total, the new plans will save consumers between $8 and $25 per month over the standard monthly rates for the individual services combined. Apple One includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have.

The new service bundles confirm reports from late last year that Apple was planning to offer its services together at a reduced price. It also comes shortly after Apple announced a new reduced-price offer on CBS All Access (which will become Paramount+ in 2021) and Showtime OTT.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple is relying on discounted service bundles to make up for Apple TV+’s lack of library content.