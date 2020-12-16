Apple TV app arrives on Chromecast with Google TV next year

The Apple TV app – along with the Apple TV+ subscription streaming service – is coming to the new Chromecast with Google TV in early 2021.

Google said the new distribution deal makes the new Chromecast one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions. The announcement comes in the same week that NBCUniversal’s Peacock started showing up in Google TV searches on the Android app and the new Chromecast, according to 9to5Google.

The Apple TV app is also available on Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; Xbox and Playstation; Samsung, LG, Sony and Vizio smart TVs; along with Apple devices.

Google said it will roll out the Apple TV app on Chromecast with Google TV early next year and on even more devices powered by Android TV OS in the future.

In September, Google unveiled its new Google TV platform, which the company said is “building on everything we learned from Android TV.” The platform places Google Assistant-powered search up front and provides cross-platform results along with content recommendations that pull from all available streaming services. Google TV also incorporates an “On Now” section and channel guide for live and linear content. The new platform is similar to Apple TV, Comcast Flex and other products that have focused on unifying search, discovery and access to lots of different streaming services.

At the same time, the company launched the new Chromecast with Google TV – priced at $49.99 – which added a voice remote.