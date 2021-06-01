Apple TV app rolls out to all Android TV devices

The Apple TV app—which includes the Apple TV+ streaming video service—is getting a big distribution boost this week thanks to full support across all Android TV devices.

According to 9to5Google, the app is rolling out across the entire Android TV ecosystem including streaming sticks and smart TVs so long as those devices are running Android TV 8.0 or higher. One exception seems to be operator-tier Android TV devices.

News of the wider Apple TV launch on Android TV comes on the same day that NVIDIA confirmed that the app will launch on its NVIDIA Shield devices.

In February, Apple TV arrived on the new Chromecast with Google TV. The company promised that the app would also show up on Google TVs from Sony and TCL.

RELATED: The changing state of Android TV

For Apple, the launch significantly expands distribution for Apple TV+ about one month ahead of season two of “Ted Lasso,” one of the most popular original series on the service.

Apple has yet to break out subscriber numbers for Apple TV+. Ampere Analysis estimated that the service ended 2020 with as many as 40 million subscribers. However, the same report suggested that up to 24 million of those subscribers may still be getting the service for free. Apple originally gave one free year of Apple TV+ to customers who bought new Apple devices and has since extended the free trial period for many users.

For Google, the Apple TV launch on Android TV comes as the company continues to push forward with expanding Google TV, its revamped connected TV experience built on top of Android TV.

Google said it will be launching the Google TV experience on many more devices in the Android TV ecosystem. The platform debuted on the newest Chromecast and it will be available on 2021 smart TVs from Sony and TCL.

Over time, all new retail devices on the Android TV OS will have the Google TV experience, according to a Google spokesperson.