Apple TV+ heads to South Korea with first Korean-language original

Apple TV+ is getting ready to launch in South Korea and the company is timing its arrival around its first Korean-language original series.

The streaming service will be available in South Korea beginning November 4, the same day as the debut for “Dr. Brain,” a new six-part series from filmmaker Kim Jee-woon and starring Lee Sun-kyun from “Parasite.” The series will debut a day earlier in the U.S.

The launch in South Korea—which comes along nearly two years after Apple TV+ first showed up—adds an important global market for the streaming service. When Apple TV+ first launched in November 2019, it was available in more than 100 countries and regions.

According to a report last month from The Information, Apple is looking to accelerate content releases to at least one series or movie per week in 2022 and plans to spend about $500 million marketing for Apple TV+, which could include buying more dedicated buttons on third-party device remotes like Roku.

Apple has yet to give out specific subscriber numbers for Apple TV+. The company earlier this year said that it has more than 660 million subscribers across all its services. However, The Information cited unnamed sources that put Apple TV+ at roughly 40 million subscribers as of this summer. Approximately half of those are paying customers and the other half are getting the service through a free trial.

Apple had been giving out a free year of Apple TV+ along with most device purchases but earlier this year the company scaled it back to three free months for customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV or Mac.