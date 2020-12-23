The average U.S. consumer’s TV keeps getting bigger

The average size of televisions owned by U.S. consumers is getting bigger, according to new research from the NPD Group.

The firm said that among installed TVs in the U.S., 15% are 60 inches or larger, up from 11% a year ago. The average age for U.S. TVs is 4.9 years, down from 5.4 years last year. According to NPD’s TV Ownership Trends Report, the average size of a replacement TV jumped to 51 inches from 49 inches in November 2019, and 47 inches in November 2018.

“This year home entertainment became even more crucial as consumers spent more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TV sales, among other tech items, saw strong interest and as a result we saw notable shifts in the installed base,” said John Buffone, executive director and industry analyst within NPD’s Connected Intelligence practice, in a statement. “Without the ability to go to the movies or live entertainment Americans shifted spending to technology that offered at-home opportunities to consume content.”

NPD said that so far in 2020, TV sales are up 19% compared to the same period in 2019. Through Cyber Monday week, 65-inch TV sales increased 27% over 2019 levels while sales of 70-inch and above TVs increased by 82%. In total 65-inch and above TVs made up 21% of sales, increasing from 18% in 2019 and 13% in 2018. The firm expects that by 2022, 65-inch and above TVs will be 27% of sales.

NPD said features like HDR and apps are continuing to matter more. HDR now impacts 13% of replacement TV sales and the availability of apps reportedly impact 31% of replacement TV sales, up from 23% a year ago.

“This year consumers saw the value in bigger screens and newer, more modern technology to support their entertainment needs,” said Stephen Baker, vice president and industry advisor for The NPD Group, in a statement. “This commitment to new technology and the value it can provide to the consumer will be key for the continued growth in larger screen TVs in 2021 and beyond.”