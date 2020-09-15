CBS All Access will become Paramount+ in 2021

ViacomCBS has officially unveiled Paramount+ as the new name for CBS All Access, which will relaunch as a global streaming service in early 2021.

The company said it plans to bring Paramount+ to international markets with an initial debut in Australia, Latin America and the Nordics in 2021.

“Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling,” said ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish in a statement. “With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy.”

ViacomCBS provided a peek at the upcoming original content planned for Paramount+ including “The Offer,” a scripted limited event series producer Al Ruddy’s experiences of making “The Godfather.” Other new shows include “Lioness,” a spy drama from the creator of “Yellowstone” and a new version of MTV’s “Behind the Music.”

This follows the company’s previous announcements for “Kamp Koral,” a new original children’s series from Nickelodeon’s “Spongebob Squarepants” and plans to make Paramount+ the exclusive SVOD home to “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run” in early 2021. Additional new original content will be announced ahead of launch.

This programming will join CBS All Access’ existing offering of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and more.

Leading up to the early 2021 rebrand to Paramount+, CBS All Access will expand its content offering to more than 30,000 episodes and movies and continue to develop additional original series. In July, the service added more than 3,500 episodes from networks including BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Smithsonian Channel.

At the same time, CBS All Access has begun rolling out a new user interface across different device platforms that includes new personalization and discovery features like including advanced recommendations, curated homepages, new content categories and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ brands.