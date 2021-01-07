Charter, NBC deal means free Peacock Premium for Spectrum subs

Charter and NBCUniversal have set a new multiyear distribution agreement and that includes free access to Peacock Premium for Spectrum subscribers.

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s recently launched ad-supported streaming service, will be offered on an extended free trial basis to Spectrum broadband and video subscribers. It’s unclear how long the free trial will last and if customers who keep Peacock Premium will be billed directly through Charter.

Charter said it also intends to distribute the Peacock app via its Spectrum Guide platform in the future.

“Charter is a valued partner with passionate NBCUniversal fans in millions of homes nationwide,” said Matt Bond, chairman of content distribution at NBCUniversal, in a statement. “We look forward to delivering our industry-leading network content portfolio, as well as the strong collection of original and library content in our Peacock Premium offering, to Charter’s subscribers everywhere.”

The new agreement means that Spectrum will continue to carry NBC, Telemundo, Bravo, CNBC, E!, MSNBC, The Olympic Channel, Oxygen, Syfy, USA Network, Universal Kids, Universo, The Golf Channel, CNBC World, New England Cable News (NECN), and NBC Sports Network, as well as five of NBC’s Regional Sports Networks: NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Boston, and NBC Sports Chicago.

Peacock first launched in April 2020 on Comcast’s platform and the company’s subscribers were given free access to Peacock Premium. Since then the service has added more distribution partners including Roku.

In December, Comcast announced that Peacock had more than 26 million sign-ups. That number was up from the nearly 22 million sign-ups NBCU announced in October and the 15 million sign-ups the company reported in September.