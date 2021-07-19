CNN+ streaming service plans Q1 2022 debut

CNN+, the cable news network’s upcoming subscription streaming service, has planned its debut for the first quarter of 2022.

The company said that CNN+ will expand CNN’s current operations with a new, experience that complements the core CNN linear networks and digital platforms. CNN+ will feature original live and on-demand content along with interactive programming as a standalone direct-to-consumer service with offerings that are separate from CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español linear TV channels.

At launch, the service will include 8-12 hours of live, daily programming featuring some of CNN’s most prominent talent as well as several new faces. The company has yet to provide pricing details or an exact launch date for the service.

“CNN invented cable news in 1980, defined online news in 1995 and now is taking an important step in expanding what news can be by launching a direct-to-consumer streaming subscription service in 2022,” said Jeff Zucker, chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports and president of CNN Worldwide, in a statement. “As the most trusted and recognized name in news, CNN has unrivaled global reach, world class talent and a deep existing library of content including award winning series and films. On top of a television offering that has never been stronger, which remains at the core of what we do today, we will offer consumers a streaming product that grows the reach and scope of the CNN brand in a way that no one else is doing. Nothing like this exists.”

CNN+ will launch with a library of non-fiction, long-form programming including past seasons of CNN’s original series and films including “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy,” “This is Life with Lisa Ling” and “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.” The service will also announce new original series and films developed for CNN+ later this year.

CNN will continue to have a single app where CNN+ subscribers can access CNN+ programing and pay TV subscribers can continue getting the TV Everywhere experience. The app will include CNN’s linear TV feeds of CNN, CNN International, HLN and CNN en Español channels, which will be available exclusively for pay TV subscribers. Pay TV subscribers can also subscribe to CNN+ from within the app.