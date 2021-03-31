Comcast’s FreeWheel integrates Vevo to expand audience reach

Comcast’s FreeWheel is integrating Vevo, a music video streaming platform, into its Strata platform to expand audience reach for marketers.

Vevo’s integration will allow Strata’s local spot buyers access to Vevo inventory for local markets and augment linear TV ad buys to better reach audiences outside the traditional TV ecosystem. The companies said that two-thirds of Vevo viewers are in the 18-49 age group, more than half of which identify as light TV viewers.

“With at least 150 million Americans already watching Vevo each month, our presence in local markets is unmatched. Our viewership is set to grow even more as we expand our distribution network in OTT and CTV,” said Nicholas Simonetti, director of U.S. local ad sales at Vevo, in a statement. “Furthermore, this integration gives local teams a new opportunity to align themselves with premium, brand-safe content featuring the world’s biggest celebrities. Harder-to-reach audiences, such as younger or multicultural audiences, find our content highly engaging, which helps boost brand recall.”

“As younger viewers incorporate music videos into their overall viewing experience, brands are looking for premium publishers who can deliver these audiences across local footprints,” said Jamie Donnenfeld, vice president of partnership solutions at FreeWheel, in a statement. “By working with Vevo, FreeWheel is streamlining the local spot workflow for Strata agencies, while offering the ability to capture these younger audiences within unique, engaging music video content.”

Strata is FreeWheel’s platform for cross-media campaign planning, activation, optimization and financial management that is used by more than 1,100 agencies and marketers. Late last year, Comcast partnered with FastPay, a financial technology platform, to extend FastPay’s media payments platform to Strata users.