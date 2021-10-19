Comcast XClass smart TVs officially launch in Walmart stores

After months of reports about Comcast’s smart TV plans, the company today officially launched its new XClass line of TVs running a version of its X1 video platform.

The new XClass TVs are on sale now at Walmart stores and in the coming weeks through Walmart.com. The 4K UHD devices come in 43- and 50-inch “affordably priced” models—a listing on Walmart’s website lists the 50-inch model at $348.

The televisions—which are being manufactured by Hisense—include a voice remote and support for Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10 and Dolby Atmos when connected to a compatible audio device. The TV comes with 12 free months of Peacock Premium, NBCUniversal’s ad-supported streaming service.

“We’re thrilled to bring our award-winning entertainment experience to smart TVs nationwide and for the first time offer consumers inside and outside our service areas a simple way to navigate their live and on demand content, whether streaming or cable,” said Sam Schwartz, chief business development officer at Comcast, in a statement. “Hisense XClass TVs are the next products in a growing portfolio built on our flexible and scalable technology platform, bringing the best innovative products - whether that’s a streaming box or a smart TV - to each territory and customer segment.”

The XClass launch—which was forecast by reports from Protocol—comes on the heels of several new devices from Comcast and Sky.

Last month, Comcast debuted XiOne, a streaming device that will eventually be available to all of its Comcast and Sky subscribers.

The XiOne supports WiFi 6, 4K UHD, HDR, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and it comes with a new smaller voice remote. The new device also boasts faster processing and increased memory as compared with the Xi6, the device used in building Comcast’s X1 and Flex hardware. The pumped-up specs should enable quicker switching and navigation in and out of apps, which could be seen as future proofing as more and more content is being streamed online by consumers.

Earlier this month, Sky, a European satellite TV operator owned by Comcast, today introduced Sky Glass, its new line of branded smart TVs designed to be paired with its streaming TV product.

Sky Glass, which was designed in partnership with Map Project Office and works with the Sky Q TV service, comes in three sizes (43-, 55- and 65-inch) and five colors with matching remotes and customizable speakers. It features a “4K Ultra HD Quantum Dot” and supports HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The TV includes far field voice and Glance Motion Technology so users can say “Hello Sky” or walk past to have the TV turn on, and it supports apps from Sky, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Disney+, ITV Hub, All4, Spotify, Peloton, PlayWorks and others.