CuriosityStream now has more than 10.5M paid subscribers

CuriosityStream, a subscription video service specializing in science and nature series and films, said it now has more than 10.5 million paying subscribers.

The company said that total does not include consumers who are still on free trials. It attributed its rapid growth in part to its bundled partnership fee plans that allow distributors to provide the CuriosityStream SVOD service to all basic customers or any other significant customer segment.

CuriosityStream has already done distribution deals with Altice USA and Suddenlink in the United States, StarHub in Singapore, Totalplay in Mexico, Airtel in India, Multichoice’s DStv across Africa, Liberty Global / FLOW in the Caribbean, and REV TV on Cable Bahamas. Now the company has an agreement with Millicom for upcoming launches in nine countries in Latin America.

“Given the quality of our programming, our low wholesale cost compared with other providers, the enormous desire for on-demand streaming content and short-form factual choices for mobile, we are currently on a high growth trajectory. Our early success in growing paying subscribers through distributors is attributable, I believe, to the flexibility we offer our affiliates through a ‘partnership fee’ that allows distributors to use our content however they need to support their revenue and sub growth strategies,” said CuriosityStream CEO Clint Stinchcomb in a statement.

CuriosityStream said that by the end of the first quarter of 2020, its programs are projected to be available in more languages including Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin and Cantonese. Stinchcomb said while the company is localizing in response to contractual distributor requirements, it is confident that local language options will also increase the engagement and acquisition of CuriosityStream’s international DTC subscribers.

In addition to its new “bundled” carriage plan for U.S. and international distributors, CuriosityStream continues to sell direct to consumers with monthly price plans ranging from $2.99 (HD streaming) to $9.99 (4K streaming), along with an annual HD subscription plan of $19.99.