DirecTV Stream adds PBS local stations

DirecTV Stream, the recently rebranded AT&T TV, has made plans to begin offering local PBS member stations starting later this year.

Participating PBS member stations will become available over the next few months, and the full launch will be completed in 2022. PBS on DirecTV Stream will include PBS member stations' full broadcast channels streamed live, as well as the PBS free video-on-demand library.

"Entertainment is personal and should serve every member of the household, which is why we're partnering with PBS to deliver DirecTV Stream customers more choice, more control and a more convenient way to access the content they care about most," said Rob Thun, chief content officer for DirecTV, in a statement.

The addition of the PBS member stations adds more local broadcast content to DirecTV Stream, which already provides approximately 800 local ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox stations.

"As viewer habits continue to evolve, PBS remains committed to making our award-winning, national and local content available to all Americans across as many platforms as possible. This partnership will allow PBS and our member stations to expand our digital footprint and reach more viewers with content that inspires, educates and entertains," said Ira Rubenstein, PBS’s chief digital and marketing officer, in a statement.

In addition, the PBS Kids 24/7 channel has recently joined both the DirecTV Stream and DirecTV lineups.

"At PBS Kids, making our high-quality content accessible to as many children across the country as possible is integral to our mission," said Sara DeWitt, senior vice president and general manager of children's media and education at PBS, in a statement. "As families continue to look to us for more ways to watch, we're thrilled we can continue building on our offerings with DirecTV—both on broadcast and digital—to ensure we're meeting them where they are."