Discovery+ arrives on Roku, Amazon, Apple and other platforms

Discovery+, the company’s new subscription streaming service, made its debut today across streaming platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.

The service – which offers shows from across Discovery’s networks including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Animal Planet, Magnolia and Discovery – will also be available on iOS, Android TV, Chromecast, Microsoft Xbox One and Series S/X devices, and 2017 and newer Samsung smart TVs. The company said that Discovery+ will be available to Amazon Prime Video Channels later this year.

Through Discovery+ will likely expand its distribution footprint over time, at launch it's without some platforms including PlayStation consoles; smart TVs from Vizio, LG and Sony; and Comcast’s X1 and Flex.

Sponsored by Dell Technologies Whitepaper: How to Elevate Your Content Delivery Workflows With Dell EMC PowerScale Learn how Dell EMC PowerScale helps meet surging viewer demand while reducing costs with a single centralized platform for the ingest, processing, and delivery of the content your viewers love. Download Now

In the U.S., Discovery’s agreement with Verizon kicks in today and gives new and existing customers with Play More Unlimited or Get More Unlimited wireless customers a free year of Discovery+. Verizon customers with other unlimited plans can get six months free of the service.

RELATED: Discovery+ launches Jan. 4 in the U.S. for $4.99/month

"As we go live with discovery+ today in the U.S., we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are. Our ambition is simple: bring consumers the definitive and most complete destination for real life entertainment at a price point that makes this the perfect companion for every household's streaming and TV portfolio. There is nothing like it in the market today. We launch with significant advantages, including the world's greatest collection of non-fiction brands and content, built over more than 30 years across popular and enduring verticals, as well as powerful partnerships with leading distributors and platforms,” said Discovery CEO David Zaslav in a statement.

Discovery+ already launched with Sky in the U.K. and Ireland in 2020, and Sky is currently offering Discovery+ to its Sky Q customers for 12 months at no extra cost. Discovery today added a distribution deal with Vodafone that will cover the provider’s TV and mobile customers in the UK, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Romania, Portugal, Greece, Czech Republic, Hungary, Ireland and Iceland. Discovey+ will be offered to Vodafone customers for a promotional period that will vary by market.

Discovery+ will be offered by TIM in Italy in early 2021 and the service is also planning 2021 launches in the Nordics, the Netherlands, Brazil and in parts of Asia.

Discovery+ is priced at $4.99 per month and also has an ad-free version available for $6.99 per month. Each account will include up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams.