Discovery+ now available through Amazon Prime Video Channels

Discovery+, the company’s subscription streaming service that launched earlier this year, is now available through Amazon Prime Video Channels.

The service was already available on Amazon Fire TV device but now Prime users will be able to purchase, manage and access a subscription to Discovery+ through their Prime Video account. For now, only the $6.99 per month ad-free version of Discovery+ is available through Channels. The companies said the $4.99 per month ad-supported version is expected to launch in the next few months.

“Today’s launch on Amazon Prime Video Channels expands access to discovery+ for millions of Amazon customers beyond Fire TV streaming devices and Fire TV Edition Smart TVs,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior vice president of digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery, Inc., in a statement. “This innovative relationship provides multiple, compelling ways for us to reach and delight consumers with a truly differentiated streaming experience through discovery+.”

The Amazon Prime Video Channels announcement comes about one week after Discovery+ launched on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex platform for broadband-only subscribers. The service is also coming to Comcast’s X1 platform.

Discovery+ is also available on iOS and Android devices; Apple TV; Android TV; Roku; Google TV; Xbox One; and Samsung smart TVs.

Discovery is expected to have 23 million global streaming subscribers – including 8 million in the U.S. – by the end of 2021, according to UBS analyst John Hodulik.

That’s significantly higher than the 11 million Discovery announced in February. At the time, the company said it expected to hit 12 million paid subscribers by the end of February. Discovery CEO David Zaslav said that most of the 7 million direct-to-consumer streaming subscribers that Discovery added since the end of the third quarter were Discovery+ customers in the U.S.