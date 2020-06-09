Disney+ beats Netflix in consumer satisfaction survey

Disney+, a relative newcomer on the streaming video scene, managed to beat out industry kingpin Netflix in a new customer satisfaction survey.

The newest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) telecommunications report said Disney’s new streaming service, which launched last November, debuted with an ACSI score of 80, the highest not only among streaming services but among all services measured in the telecommunications report.

Netflix, which held the top spot last year, saw its ACSI score fall 1% to 78, good enough for second. Hulu and Apple TV App both rose 1% to 77 while Amazon Prime Video and Microsoft Store both scored a 76.

Despite Apple TV’s apparent favor with consumers, Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service that also launched last November, isn’t resonating as well.

“There’s nothing particularly ‘plus’ about Apple TV+,” said David VanAmburg, managing director at the ACSI. The streaming service scored below average at 74, tying it with Google Play and HBO.

RELATED: Comcast, DirecTV and others suffer another round of low customer satisfaction scores

ASCI said AT&T TV Now remains on the lower end of the industry despite gaining 4% to 72. Walmart’s Vudu dropped 4% to 72, followed by CBS’ Showtime, unchanged at 71. Dish Network’s Sling TV fell 4% to 71 and Crackle held onto its spot as the least satisfying streaming service, unmoved at an ACSI score of 68.

While streaming services continued to garner generally favorable scores in the survey, customer satisfaction with typically maligned pay TV service also climbed 3.2% to an overall ACSI score of 64. However, despite the improvement, ASCI said subscription TV still sits at the very bottom of all 46 ACSI-measured industries.

Comcast rose 11% to a score of 63 while Verizon Fios and AT&T U-verse both rose to lead the way at 70. Dish Network and DirecTV both fell 3% to 65 and 64, respectively, while Cox Communications rose 5% to 62, Charter rose 3% to 61 and Mediacom rose 7% to 60. Frontier Communications – which filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2020 – climbed 2% to 58 and Altice USA’s Suddenlink sat in last place at 56.

ASCI scores, which are reported on a scale of 0 to 100, are based on data from interviews with approximately 500,000 customers annually.