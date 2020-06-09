Disney+ beats Netflix in consumer satisfaction survey

Disney Plus
ASCI scores, which are reported on a scale of 0 to 100, are based on data from interviews with approximately 500,000 customers annually. (Disney)

Disney+, a relative newcomer on the streaming video scene, managed to beat out industry kingpin Netflix in a new customer satisfaction survey.

The newest American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) telecommunications report said Disney’s new streaming service, which launched last November, debuted with an ACSI score of 80, the highest not only among streaming services but among all services measured in the telecommunications report.

Netflix, which held the top spot last year, saw its ACSI score fall 1% to 78, good enough for second. Hulu and Apple TV App both rose 1% to 77 while Amazon Prime Video and Microsoft Store both scored a 76.

Despite Apple TV’s apparent favor with consumers, Apple TV+, the company’s streaming service that also launched last November, isn’t resonating as well.

“There’s nothing particularly ‘plus’ about Apple TV+,” said David VanAmburg, managing director at the ACSI. The streaming service scored below average at 74, tying it with Google Play and HBO.

RELATED: Comcast, DirecTV and others suffer another round of low customer satisfaction scores

ASCI said AT&T TV Now remains on the lower end of the industry despite gaining 4% to 72. Walmart’s Vudu dropped 4% to 72, followed by CBS’ Showtime, unchanged at 71. Dish Network’s Sling TV fell 4% to 71 and Crackle held onto its spot as the least satisfying streaming service, unmoved at an ACSI score of 68.

While streaming services continued to garner generally favorable scores in the survey, customer satisfaction with typically maligned pay TV service also climbed 3.2% to an overall ACSI score of 64. However, despite the improvement, ASCI said subscription TV still sits at the very bottom of all 46 ACSI-measured industries.

Comcast rose 11% to a score of 63 while Verizon Fios and AT&T U-verse both rose to lead the way at 70. Dish Network and DirecTV both fell 3% to 65 and 64, respectively, while Cox Communications rose 5% to 62, Charter rose 3% to 61 and Mediacom rose 7% to 60. Frontier Communications – which filed for bankruptcy protection in April 2020 – climbed 2% to 58 and Altice USA’s Suddenlink sat in last place at 56.

ASCI scores, which are reported on a scale of 0 to 100, are based on data from interviews with approximately 500,000 customers annually.

Read more on
subscription video on demand (SVOD) pay TV pay tv satisfaction Disney+ Netflix Comcast

Suggested Articles

Comcast
Cable

Comcast opens cable box VOD content to programmatic ads

Comcast Technology Solutions and FreeWheel are working together to allow for programmatic ad buys on set-top box VOD inventory.

by Ben Munson
Binge TV watching bowl of popcorn
Video

Retaining attention in the rip-roaring decade of streaming video

COVID-19, which upended many other industries, is accelerating the underlying factors driving the growth of streaming video.

by John Buffone
Roku
Video

Roku and Kroger form shopper data program for advertisers

Roku is tapping Kroger for help in launching a new shopper data program to offer more targeted and measurable advertising for CPG marketers.

by Ben Munson