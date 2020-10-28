Disney+ turns on content sharing via social platforms

Disney+ introduced a new sharing capability on its mobile apps that lets subscribers share Disney+ content via messenger apps or out to social platforms.

The feature, which connects to social media services including Facebook and Instagram, works through the new “share” button found on a Disney+ title’s Details page. The share button will compose a pre-populated message to accompany the share, but subscribers can overwrite it with a personal message and send away.

Recipients can click on the shared link to go straight to the Disney+ title, and if already a subscriber, start watching.

For Disney+, adding the feature is a simple way to generate more word-of-mouth marketing and engagement for the service.

The social sharing feature arrives about one month after Disney+ introduced GroupWatch, a co-viewing feature that allows for up to seven people to watch together in a synced playback experience.

The company said the feature is available across web, mobile, connected TV devices and smart TVs. Subscribers can launch the experience through the GroupWatch icon found on the Details page of series and movies from the library on Disney+. Users will then be given a link to invite up to six other people to watch with them (Disney+ subscription required). Invitations must originate from mobile or web, but after that all users can watch from their connected TV devices or smart TVs.

Disney+ has been rapidly growing its subscriber base since its launched in November 2019 and at last count in August, it was up to 60.5 million subscribers. In a research note, analyst Michael Nathanson said he expects Disney+ to have 155 million worldwide subscribers – including more than 50 million domestic subscribers – by 2024.