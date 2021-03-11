ESPN+ now available on Hulu platform

Hulu users can now access ESPN+, Disney’s subscription sports streaming service, directly through the Hulu app.

ESPN+ content will be available either through either Hulu’s $5.99/month ESPN+ add-on or the Disney Bundle – which offers Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ together priced at $12.99 per month. Viewers who are already subscribe to the Disney Bundle will automatically see ESPN+ content integrated into their Hulu app.

Hulu said that by this summer, its subscribers will also be able to purchase and watch ESPN+ pay-per-view events — including exclusive UFC events — at an additional cost.

ESPN+ ended the most-recent quarter with 12.1 million subscribers. Disney said average revenue per user for ESPN+ increased from $4.44 to $4.48 due to an increase in retail pricing, partially offset by a higher mix of subscribers to the bundled offering available in the U.S.

Last year, Disney raised prices for ESPN+. In August, the service jumped from $4.99 per month to $5.99 and in December, Disney said the annual rate for ESPN+ would increase from $49.99 to $59.99 in 2021.

Hulu ended the quarter with 4 million SVOD + live TV subscribers, down from 4.1 million the quarter prior but still up 25% year over year. Hulu now has 35.4 million SVOD-only subscribers and 39.4 million total customers, up 30% year over year.

Despite the slight setback for Hulu’s vMVPD, the streaming service was a big contributing factor to improved results for Disney’s direct-to-consumer business. Segment revenues for the quarter increased 73% to $3.5 billion and operating loss decreased from $1.1 billion to $466 million.