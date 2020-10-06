Facebook’s Portal TV finally gets Netflix

Facebook’s Portal TV, the company’s connected TV streaming device with a built-in camera, has finally added Netflix more than one year after launch.

The company said that Netflix is now available on Portal TV in all countries where Portal is available for purchase including Australia, Canada, France, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, the U.K and the U.S.

Coinciding with the Netflix launch, the Portal TV is also getting a new remote with dedicated launch buttons for Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch and Netflix. The remote begins shipping with Portal TV today from portal.facebook.com and will be in stores in the coming weeks.

Portal TV, which sells for $149, supports other third-party streaming apps including Sling TV, CBS All Access, Showtime and Pluto TV.

Apart from functioning as a connected TV streaming device, the Portal TV has an AI-powered smart camera that allows for video and WhatsApp calling, story time functions with augmented reality effects and a co-watching feature that allows users to watch together content from Facebook’s Watch service.

Facebook has also added Zoom on Portal, which is available on Portal Mini, Portal and Portal+ in all regions where Portal is sold. The company also expanded its Story Time library and added voice controls for AR Effects in Photo Booth, letting consumers use “Hey Portal” with AR effects to create and send cards and take photos and videos with AR effects.

“Hey Portal” voice control is also now available in Spanish. Users can also specify French, Spanish, Italian and English for on-screen text on Portal.