Fox-owned Tubi launches free streaming service in Mexico

Tubi – the free, ad-supported streaming service that Fox acquired earlier this year – is heading to Mexico.

Tubi will be available on mobile devices including iOS and Android, the web and additional devices in the future. The company will also partner with Hisense and its VIDAA smart OS in Mexico. The app will be preloaded and placed on the VIDAA TV homepage with content also listed in the “VIDAA Free” section of the platform – as well as its dedicated “free content” button found on their remotes. Tubi will also be supported in-store with retail promotion this year and on retail packaging in 2021.

Tubi’s library available in Mexico will all be localized in Spanish language. TV Azteca is providing its titles which are now available completely free on Tubi. TV Azteca will also handle advertising sales for Tubi in Mexico and use its networks to promote Tubi to consumers.

RELATED: Fox buys Tubi for $440 million

“Tubi’s launch in Mexico continues to demonstrate our vigorous expansion effort to additional regions in the world,” said Tubi CEO Farhad Massoudi in a statement. “In concert with TV Azteca, our presence in Mexico will be well-positioned to carry out our overall mission in providing cost-free access to popular content for everyone.”

Tubi is available in Canada on multiple devices and platforms, and last year the service launched in Australia, too. The company said that due to changes in European Union laws, it’s no longer available to European users as of May 2018. Tubi said it’s working on bringing its app into compliance with General Data Protection Regulation laws in Europe and is hoping to relaunch in EU countries soon.

Late last year, Tubi said it plans to launch in the U.K. in early 2020. In April, the company confirmed that the launch hasn’t happened yet.