Fox Sports revamps apps with added ‘Bonus Cam’ streaming video

Fox Sports has baked some new features into its apps including new streaming video options as professional sports including MLB and the NBA return from pandemic-related shutdowns.

Now every Fox Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers through the apps and web portal. Users can watch in full-screen mode or flip vertically to have real-time stats, projections, highlights, social feeds and more displayed on screen. NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, college football and basketball, WWE, PBC, PBA and Liga MX, as well as all FS1 and FOX Deportes daily studio shows are all available.

Fox Sports is also introducing a new feature call “Bonus Cams” where select games and events will provide fans access to the live telecast and the option to choose between secondary feeds with different camera angles and perspectives. The company said its "Watch Party" concept will feature prominently with Bonus Cams throughout the year. The Bonus Cams feature will be available for the first time starting with Fox Sports' MLB quadruple header on Saturday, July 25.

Fox Bet, the sports wagering platform Fox launched last year, will also be used to integrate real-time betting odds throughout the Fox Sports app experience.

The broadcaster is also introducing new ways for users to explore trending topics, news and analysis and scores, along with ways to personalize the experience by choosing their favorite leagues, teams and players.

The Fox Sports App is available now on iOS and Android devices via the App Store and Google Play Store. The new website can be accessed at FOXSports.com.

“Fox Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era,” said David Katz, executive vice president and head of digital at Fox Sports, in a statement. “Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love.”