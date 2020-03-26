FreeCast adds former Frontier, DTV America execs as it builds toward IPO

FreeCast, the company behind streaming TV service SelectTV, has added two video industry veterans as it continues building toward going public.

The company hired Irwin Podhajser, former vice president of business development for DTV America, as its new executive vice president of media and network partnerships. DTV America handles distribution for channels including Laff, Bounce, Comet, GetTV, Escape, COZI, BUZZR, MyTV, QVC, Telemundo, Azteca and Estrella. Podhajser helped the company secure distribution agreements with Comcast, Fox Television, Sony Television, Katz Broadcasting, Tribune Media, MGM, Sinclair Broadcast and others.

At FreeCast, he’ll supervise media buying and major network partnerships for the company.

FreeCast also hired Roy Labrador, former national vice president of channel programs for Frontier Communications, as its new executive vice president of IOT and partnership sales. Labrador has also held leadership positions at IBM-ZeroChaos, EarthLink and Windstream Communications.

At FreeCast, he’ll run commercial licensing sales to broadband providers, wireless carriers and hospitality/multi-dwelling operators nationwide.

"We are super excited to continue top executive hires for our team which have the institutional knowledge to understand what it takes to move forward in this new cable alternative landscape. Additionally, with our intention to continue IPO efforts we are establishing our leadership moving forward,” said FreeCast CEO Bill Mobley in a statement.

Earlier this year, the company filed to raise $18 million from an IPO of its common stock. The company also hired former Dish Network and Google executives to help with content acquisition and monetization.

FreeCast has positioned itself as an alternative to traditional pay TV and hard-wired infrastructure with its SelectTV and SmartGuide services. The company currently sells one year of its streaming service for $19.95 in a package that include a kit with an HD antenna along with a cord-cutting guidebook and DVD. The service’s app works with connected TV devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Google Chromecast along with mobile devices.